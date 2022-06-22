Chris Hemsworth Finally Weighs In On His MCU Future After Thor: Love And Thunder
Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has had a fascinating journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Asgardian has gone from the heir to Odin's throne to one of Earth's mightiest heroes, made an appearance as a cosmic gladiator, and even become an honorary member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. His next adventure takes him to even greater heights in Taika Waititi's "Thor: Love and Thunder," which sees the God of Thunder trying to find inner peace after all the battles he's fought over the years.
There's also a new villain called Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) who's slaughtering mystical beings for neglecting normal people across the universe. If all that wasn't enough, Thor also has to grapple with the fact that Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wields a reforged Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor.
Portman previously told D23 (via The Direct) that the sequel examines that relationship, saying, "It was really fun to get to imagine the parts of their relationship we hadn't seen ... and the hard parts of a scientist dating an otherworldly Super Hero." So Thor's latest adventure is going to be his most emotional yet, but will it be his last? After all, he's the only star left from the Phase One solo movies still thriving in the MCU since both Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. left their costumes behind in "Avengers: Endgame."
Thankfully, Hemsworth recently weighed in on the possibility of his exit with a sentiment that should put fans at ease.
Chris Hemsworth says he loves playing Thor
If it wasn't already clear from Hemsworth's charismatic performances over the last few years, he loves playing Thor, and it doesn't look like he's ready to hang up his Asgardian cape just yet. When speaking to Total Film, the star explained that he's always up for reprising the role as long as there's something meaningful to do with the character. "Each time, if the opportunity comes up and presents itself, I'm just open to whatever creative exploration can happen, thanks to different writers and directors and so on."
However, Hemsworth isn't afraid to acknowledge that there will probably come a point where the scripts don't appeal to him anymore, adding, "But I love playing the character, I really do. It always comes down to: 'Is this script different to the last one? Are we repeating something?' And when it becomes too familiar, I think that's when I'd have to say, 'Yeah, no, this doesn't... I think I've...' I'd like to exit before people tell me to exit." Considering that the Australian star has spent more than a decade playing the hero, it's understandable that he'd like to leave on his own terms.
His career has flourished outside of the MCU with films like "Rush," "Bad Times at the El Royale," "Extraction," and 2022's "Spiderhead," — so he'll have no issues landing roles after Thor. But that clearly won't be for some time, as Kevin Feige also told the outlet that there are plenty of comics to choose from when looking ahead to the future, saying, "I know this: there are many, many other Thor stories in the comics that we talk about a lot."
"Thor 5," anyone?