Chris Hemsworth Finally Weighs In On His MCU Future After Thor: Love And Thunder

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has had a fascinating journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Asgardian has gone from the heir to Odin's throne to one of Earth's mightiest heroes, made an appearance as a cosmic gladiator, and even become an honorary member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. His next adventure takes him to even greater heights in Taika Waititi's "Thor: Love and Thunder," which sees the God of Thunder trying to find inner peace after all the battles he's fought over the years.

There's also a new villain called Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) who's slaughtering mystical beings for neglecting normal people across the universe. If all that wasn't enough, Thor also has to grapple with the fact that Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wields a reforged Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor.

Portman previously told D23 (via The Direct) that the sequel examines that relationship, saying, "It was really fun to get to imagine the parts of their relationship we hadn't seen ... and the hard parts of a scientist dating an otherworldly Super Hero." So Thor's latest adventure is going to be his most emotional yet, but will it be his last? After all, he's the only star left from the Phase One solo movies still thriving in the MCU since both Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. left their costumes behind in "Avengers: Endgame."

Thankfully, Hemsworth recently weighed in on the possibility of his exit with a sentiment that should put fans at ease.