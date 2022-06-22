Christian Bale Had One Concern About Playing Gorr In Thor: Love And Thunder

Christian Bale cemented his legacy as a notable name in the world of comic book media a while ago. Under the DC banner, he famously portrayed Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, in director Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, carrying on the legacy of previous Batman actors such as Michael Keaton and the late Adam West. However, that DC success hasn't prevented him from switching sides to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe family via "Thor: Love and Thunder." For the Taika Waititi-directed feature, he signed on to play quite the formidable villain: Gorr the God Butcher.

Created by Jason Aaron and Esad Ribić for "Thor: God of Thunder" #2, Gorr lives quite a tragic life. After losing his family and being shunned by his people, he learns the gods he prayed to that he figured weren't real actually exist. Filled with rage over their indifference to his suffering, he takes it upon himself to wipe the universe clean of all deities. Naturally, his Necrosword-wielding crusade puts him on a collision course with Thor himself, leading to some intense clashes. For the most part, it seems that the "Love and Thunder" version of the character will follow a similar course.

Overall, Gorr is an interesting, layered character that could present some fun challenges for an actor to tackle. At the same time, Christian Bale had a major concern about the role that needed some clarification before he could commit.