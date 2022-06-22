The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode Anson Mount Was Most Excited For Fans To See

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" has arrived as a breath of fresh air for the pioneering sci-fi franchise. Eschewing the serialized, season-long story arcs favored by modern television and contemporary "Star Trek" shows such as "Star Trek: Discovery" and "Star Trek Picard," the latest spacefaring Paramount+ exclusive goes where the Enterprise has gone before, embracing a self-contained episodic structure that wraps its stories up neatly in under an hour. By returning to the storytelling formula favored by "The Original Series" and "The Next Generation," "Strange New Worlds" has won over both critics and audiences alike (via Rotten Tomatoes).

As well it should. Not in some time has there been such a well-oiled crew on the Enterprise. As Captain Christopher Pike, Anson Mount carries the swagger of William Shatner's Kirk and the wisdom of Patrick Stewart's Picard but still adds a color of his own to the character as a man burdened with the knowledge of his own inevitable downfall. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast is equally compelling. Ethan Peck plays a young Spock with pathos as he navigates his dual-species identity, while Celia Rose Gooding puts a sense of childlike wonder into the eyes of Cadet Nyota Uhura and Jess Bush updates Nurse Christine Chapel with a brash playfulness that makes her feel, at last, like a fully fleshed-out member of the team.

But none of that would matter if the stories weren't good, and thankfully, they have been well received across the board. As it turns out, there's one episode in particular that Anson Mount was most excited for Trekkies to watch.