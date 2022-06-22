Saagar Shaikh Reveals The Real-Life Older Brother Bond He Developed With Iman Vellani On Ms. Marvel - Exclusive

Reflecting on the highlights of working with Iman Vellani, Saagar Shaikh admitted to feeling he's in that protective older brother role with her in real life as well. "I do big time," he said. "We've developed this relationship where I do really feel like ... I don't have a sister in real life. I feel like she's taken that role in my life right now. We've got good banter. We have our own inside jokes, and we get on each other's nerves sometimes, just like a normal sibling relationship would have."

A great off-screen dynamic between the Khans bodes well for the future of the characters and their longevity in the MCU. We already know the actors are slated for "The Marvels," though not what the future holds for the Khan family. The actors couldn't share a whole lot about the project, but they were happy to tease some filming details.

"I'm hoping that people have fun watching it and that we all shine, and that we do our best to make each other and the other cast look as good as possible," Shaikh said, and Zenobia Shroff agreed.

Mohan Kapur was just happy to be there, adding, "Just when we thought that we are so privileged and happy about being in 'Ms. Marvel' ... we segued into 'The Marvels.' It's fabulous because the writers in the Marvel stables, they do such an amazing job of cross-pollinating characters so brilliantly and taking stories forward. It's another big privilege."