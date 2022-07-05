Independence Day Is Worse Than You Realized

Every July, Americans gather to celebrate an important part of heritage: blowing stuff up and getting excited when that happens, and there's no better movie to represent that quintessentially patriotic urge than 1996's "Independence Day." Led by the Fresh Prince himself and Jurassic Park-era Jeff Goldblum, among others, the intrepid central gang of this movie — including noted American President Bill Pullman — must rally after a mysterious alien race attacks the United States, choosing July 4 to launch an attack of their own, because this group of Americans are unfamiliar with the concept of "subtlety."

Between the aliens whose mouths aren't quite regular mouths and the fact that Will Smith slaps an alien at one point (which definitely doesn't sound familiar at all), there's a lot of weird stuff going on in "Independence Day," and Okay, So Basically is here to cover it on SnapChat and YouTube. From those aforementioned weird alien mouths to super-old spaceships, there's a lot to get into, so check out the video to really get into it.

Okay, So Basically covers tons of stuff on YouTube and SnapChat, whether you're curious about "Independence Day," "Turning Red," or "Morbius."