Why Harlan From The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Looks So Familiar

Contains spoilers for "The Umbrella Academy" Season 3.

Unfortunately for everyone's favorite wacky team of Hargreeves siblings, Season 3 of "The Umbrella Academy" brings new challenges their way. How many times must one family save the world? Well, since they broke it, as many times as it takes. This time, the Umbrellas travel to what they think is their present ... only to find that it is wholly different from when they left. It seems that after messing around in 1963, the collection of misfits have created a kugelblitz, but that isn't the only repercussion of their adventures. Viktor (Elliot Page) comes to realize that his relationship with Sissy (Marin Ireland) and her son Harlan (Justin Paul Kelly) has echoed to the present. Now, an adult Harlan resurfaces and it turns out Viktor's efforts to rid him of their destructive power were fruitless.

As a main focus of the season, Harlan is a significant connection for Viktor, so from a production standpoint, choosing the right actor to play him was of utmost importance. Thankfully, "The Umbrella Academy" knocked it out of the park with the casting of Callum Keith Rennie, who has had a long career playing baddies in major sci-fi and thriller properties.