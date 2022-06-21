The D&D Theory That Has Stranger Things Fans Looking Back At Season 4 Episode 1

As we all wait on pins and needles for Part 2 of Season 4, fans of "Stranger Things" are, predictably, looking for any clues as to what these final episodes of the season have in store. There are a few things we can safely assume. First is that Hop (David Harbour), Joyce (Winona Ryder), and Murray (Brett Gelman) will be trying to make their way back Stateside. We also know that Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) are headed to Nevada to help Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

Past that? It's anyone's guess. We have no idea if Nancy (Natalia Dyer) will be able to escape Vecna's curse or how Eddie and the rest of the Hellfire Club plan to dodge the large mob of vigilantes storming through town — which is to say nothing of how our protagonists plan to defeat Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). Naturally, predictions and fan theories are circulating at a time like this, and there are already plenty, from the idea that Eddie might save Nancy by putting his shredding skills to good use in the Upside Down (via Bleeding Cool) to the suggestion that school therapist Ms. Kelly (Regina Ting Chen) might somehow be connected to Vecna (via PopSugar).

But there's one theory in particular that has fans dissecting the first episode of Season 4. And it has to do, of course, with Dungeons and Dragons.