Dune: Part Two Just Nabbed A Big Star From The James Bond Franchise

The news comes from Deadline that Léa Seydoux, who plays James Bond love interest Madeleine Swann opposite Daniel Craig's 007 in both 2015's "Spectre" and 2021's "No Time to Die," has been cast in "Dune: Part Two" in the role of Lady Margot Fenring, loyal Sister of the Bene Gesserit.

Of course, Seydoux is known for much more than her part in the James Bond mythos. Her credits on IMDb read like a miniature Hall of Fame for international cinema over the last decade or so. Her turns in Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds," "Blue is the Warmest Color" from director Abdellatif Kechiche, and Wes Anderson films "The Grand Budapest Hotel" and "The French Dispatch" have ensured she stays on everyone's casting radar. She's also one of the few performers to appear in both the Bond and "Mission: Impossible" big screen franchises with her aforementioned Bond role, as well as the part of Sabine Moreau in "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol." At the time of her "Dune: Part Two" casting, Seydoux is making waves with her performance in David Cronenberg's "Crimes of the Future."

"Dune" devotees may find it curious that a big star like Seydoux would be cast in what is, in the novel anyway, a somewhat minor character. But this could indicate either that the role is being beefed up for the movie version or possibly that she was cast with the character's expanded part in subsequent "Dune" books in mind, particularly the prequel trilogy "Prelude to Dune." Either way, it's clear big things are in store for Lady Margot on the big screen.