Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Spin-Off 1932 Lands Two Massive Movie Stars
Considering the fact that Taylor Sheridan's first "Yellowstone" spin-off, "1883," received strong reviews from critics and pulled in an audience even greater than that of its predecessor for its premiere episode, the upcoming spin-off series "1932" certainly has a lot to live up to. From what we know thus far, it appears that "1932" will also follow a former generation of the Dutton family, long before John Dutton (Kevin Costner) ever took over the eponymous Yellowstone Ranch.
The ending of "1883" saw James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and his family settling down on the land that would one day become the infamous Yellowstone Ranch, dedicating that land to his late daughter, Elsa (Isabel May). As such, one could assume that "1932" will focus on the early struggles of the Dutton clan as they try to protect that land from outside threats, while also working on building up their ranch in a country that has only recently left behind the ways of the wild west.
Indeed, a new press release from Paramount+ actually gives us some brand new insight into what exactly "1932" will be about, and, perhaps more importantly, it also reveals that two massive movie stars will be playing major roles in the upcoming series.
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford will star in 1932
According to a Paramount+ press release obtained by Looper, iconoclast actors Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford are set to star in Taylor Sheridan's "1932." As if the bar wasn't already set high enough for the upcoming "Yellowstone" prequel, snagging two performers of this caliber is certain to send expectations for the upcoming series into the stratosphere.
Helen Mirren is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished and influential actors of her generation and is one of the few performers in history to have achieved the Triple Crown of Acting (winning an Academy Award, a Tony award, and an Emmy award). Harrison Ford's legacy is no less significant. His iconic performances in franchises such as "Star Wars," "Indiana Jones," and "Blade Runner" helped to define an entire generation of action films, and he remains to this day one of the most well-known actors of all time.
Along with announcing Ford and Mirren's addition to the cast, the press release also goes into a bit more detail about the story of "1932," which is also apparently just a working title. The synopsis for the series reads: "The next 'Yellowstone' origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home."
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford are undoubtedly two of the most legendary figures in all of Hollywood, and as such, we can't wait to see how they'll tackle this new story set within the world of "Yellowstone."