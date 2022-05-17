Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Spin-Off 1932 Lands Two Massive Movie Stars

Considering the fact that Taylor Sheridan's first "Yellowstone" spin-off, "1883," received strong reviews from critics and pulled in an audience even greater than that of its predecessor for its premiere episode, the upcoming spin-off series "1932" certainly has a lot to live up to. From what we know thus far, it appears that "1932" will also follow a former generation of the Dutton family, long before John Dutton (Kevin Costner) ever took over the eponymous Yellowstone Ranch.

The ending of "1883" saw James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and his family settling down on the land that would one day become the infamous Yellowstone Ranch, dedicating that land to his late daughter, Elsa (Isabel May). As such, one could assume that "1932" will focus on the early struggles of the Dutton clan as they try to protect that land from outside threats, while also working on building up their ranch in a country that has only recently left behind the ways of the wild west.

Indeed, a new press release from Paramount+ actually gives us some brand new insight into what exactly "1932" will be about, and, perhaps more importantly, it also reveals that two massive movie stars will be playing major roles in the upcoming series.