Keke Palmer And Taika Waititi On Why They Signed Onto Lightyear Without A Script - Exclusive

Both Taika Waititi and Keke Palmer are no strangers to voicing movie and TV characters. Waititi is a respected writer, director, and producer with credits as varied as "What We Do in the Shadows," "Reservation Dogs," and "Jojo Rabbit" to his name — but he's also the voice behind characters like the easy-going Korg in "Thor: Ragnarok" and the loyal droid IG-11 in the first season of "The Mandalorian." Meanwhile, Keke Palmer has played a number of stand-out roles in everything from "Akeelah and the Bee" to "Scream Queens" to the highly anticipated upcoming film "Nope," and she can also be heard in a number of animated comedies, including "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" and "Human Resources."

Now, the pair have joined forces in Pixar's latest outing, "Lightyear," lending their voices to two-thirds of the Junior Zap Patrol — a squad of unpolished cadets who, after running into Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans), become his allies in the fight against a threat to their planet. Palmer plays Izzy Hawthorne, the eager-to-prove-herself team leader, and Waititi plays Mo Morrison, an ambivalent recruit whose ongoing commentary provides plenty of humor, even in dire circumstances.

Despite the endearing on-screen banter between Izzy, Mo, Dale Soules' Darby Steel, Peter Sohn's Sox, and Evans' Buzz, none of the actors were in the same room when they recorded their parts because of the pandemic. This forced them to create the voices of each of their characters separately. They also didn't see a full script before they decided to join the film. In a recent conversation with Looper, Palmer and Waititi explained why, despite these limitations, they agreed to be part of "Lightyear."