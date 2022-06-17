Lightyear's Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, And Dale Soules Talk Being Part Of The Story Behind The Toy - Exclusive Interview

Leave it to Pixar, the revered studio behind films like "Finding Nemo," "Up," and "Monsters, Inc.," to find a way to rejuvenate a franchise that's been around for almost 30 years. During that time, Buzz Lightyear has been a part of the "Toy Story" universe, where we know him as a toy with a noble bearing, cool features, and a deep loyalty to the other playthings in Andy's room. What we didn't know was that the toy was based on the main character from Andy's favorite movie, "Lightyear," a Space Ranger who makes a mistake that he desperately works to fix, a mission that sees him repeatedly fly into space and across time. With his great heroism and determination, plus some pretty awesome gadgets, it's no wonder this Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans) won over Andy — and now we can see that story for ourselves.

However, if there's one thing the film makes clear, it's that Buzz can't do it all alone, and it turns out he has some unexpected allies in "Lightyear:" a trio of eager but inexperienced new recruits that make up a crew called the Junior Zap Patrol. Led by Keke Palmer's Izzy Hawthorne, the group also includes Taika Waititi's less than committed Mo Morrison and Dale Soules' gruff, tough Darby Steel. They may not be exactly what Buzz hoped for in a team, but as his mission grows increasingly complicated, he finds himself relying on them in ways he could never imagine.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Palmer, Waititi, and Soules discussed the thrill of being a part of "Lightyear" and the trust they had in the filmmakers, even though they weren't given a complete script and, due to the pandemic, were forced to record their parts in isolation from one another.