Comics Legend Grant Morrison Confirms What We Suspected About Ezra Miller's Recent Behavior

Grant Morrison worked with Ezra Miller on an early version of "The Flash" script, and in an interview with Rolling Stone, they say that the Miller they got to know is very different from the one who's been in the news recently.

"I know they've had these problems," the comic book creator spoke of Miller's recent behavior. "I haven't spoken to them for a while, and the last time I spoke was long, long before this. All I can say is that it's just not the person I know. I've heard stories just like everyone else. I just don't know." Morrison went on to elaborate on the positive experience they had working with Miller, and how the actor seems to have started behaving in a radically different way following a period of seclusion. "Ezra cut off contact from pretty much everyone for a while. It's not the person they were. They weren't aggressive in any way. I just thought Ezra was a super-intelligent kid with so many talents. So all I can say is that I didn't see that side in any way with them."

Morrison was quick to point out that their script work with Miller took place over a relatively work-filled two-week period, but they also noted that despite the rush the experience was very positive and the actor's ideas impressed them. Since Morrison hasn't been in contact with Miller for a long time, the comics legend is obviously in the dark about their current situation — but they make extremely clear that the recent news about Miller's behavior couldn't be more different from the experience they had.