Why Lightyear Is Composer Michael Giacchino's 'Love Letter' From His '12-Year-Old Heart' - Exclusive

In Pixar lore, "Lightyear" is the film that brought the character of Buzz Lightyear to popular attention and the favorite movie of Andy from "Toy Story." Yet while the film inspired Andy to get a Buzz Lightyear action figure, the Buzz in "Lightyear" is an entirely different character and an individual uniquely able to appeal to kids like Andy. That backstory is one Michael Giacchino took to heart when developing the music for the film.

"[Creating the "Lightyear" score] was more about thinking about the movies that I grew up loving, all the sci-fi and adventure movies that I ate like sugar cereal growing up," Giacchino shared. "It was a way to reflect back on those and understand how they [made] me feel when I was a kid and I was in a theater, and I was like, 'I want that feeling for this movie.' That's what I want. I want, somehow, for kids today to have the experience I had when I was going to see movies at that age. It's honestly a love letter to everything I grew up with, and it was so wonderful."

Giacchino said he also appreciated the freedom offered to him by the knowledge that "Lightyear" was independent of the "Toy Story" franchise. "Whenever you get a chance to do something where there's no ties to anything else and you can create what you want to do, you go for it. It's such a wonderful challenge and gift to be able to do that, and I felt like this movie gave us that," he explained.

"Even though it was with a character that we knew, it was a different version of that character. It was a different world for that character. It was the real Buzz Lightyear, so we were able to take it in directions that [we] might not have, had we'd been dealing with the actual toy Buzz Lightyear, which is a very different character whom I love as well and who was lucky enough to have had Randy Newman write all his music for him, because Randy is one of the best. It was a fun challenge to go for it and create something fun that came truly from my 12-year-old heart."

"Lightyear" is currently playing in theaters.