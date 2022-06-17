The Quarry's Ted Raimi Gushes Over The Motion Capture Process That Brings The New Video Game To Life - Exclusive

While horror fan favorite Ted Raimi has done his share of live-action acting over the years with the "Evil Dead" movie trilogy, the spin-off series "Ash vs Evil Dead," and most recently, an episode of the horror anthology "Creepshow," he has largely relied on practical effects to highlight all the bloody details surrounding his characters. That included wearing heavy prosthetics to play the wretched Deadite version of Henrietta in "Evil Dead II" and "Ash vs Evil Dead," even though in the latter, technology could have conceivably provided the beloved actor a less cumbersome alternative in delivering the performance.

In his latest horror project — the interactive, multi-player video game "The Quarry" — Raimi is going fully digital for a role for the first time in his career, since it was entirely produced via the wonders of motion capture. That meant Raimi and his castmates all wore mo-cap outfits to help create the performances that exist in the virtual environment of the game.

"The Quarry" finds a group of nine camp counselors trying to survive the dangerous wilds outside the remote town of North Kill in upstate New York, where they encounter menacing characters like Raimi's Sheriff Travis. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Raimi described his first dive into the world of motion capture and pondered other mo-cap possibilities.