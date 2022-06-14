The Real Reason Chris Evans Agreed To Play Buzz Lightyear

The colorful, lively "Toy Story" universe is set to expand soon, and this time in the most meta of ways. Pixar's highly acclaimed "Lightyear" gives fans a peek at the world of Buzz Lightyear by bringing fans the origin story for the character they've always yearned to see.

While the animated series "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command" gave viewers a chance to see Buzz on some of his adventures, the new film digs deep into the character's past, focusing on his time with the Space Rangers. This is the movie that, within the "Toy Story" world, inspired Andy to ask his mom for a Buzz (Tim Allen) toy, inspiring the franchise-spanning friendship between him and the cowboy sheriff doll Woody (Tom Hanks), Andy's former favorite plaything.

Chris Evans, who voices the "Lightyear" version of Buzz, definitely has a nose for successful parts. He is, after all, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's erstwhile Steve Rogers, a role he has played in numerous features for Marvel Studios. While "Lightyear" may resemble another routine step forward in a successful career, the actor has a surprising reason for wanting to be a part of the Pixar world of films.