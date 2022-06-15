What Michael Peterson Really Thinks About HBO Max's The Staircase

HBO Max's adaptation of "The Staircase," Jean-Xavier de Lestrade's Peabody-winning docuseries, has officially ended, with its eighth and final episode airing on June 9. We already know how de Lestrade and his film team feel about Antonio Campos' miniseries, but what about the man who inspired it all? What does Michael Peterson think?

According to Variety, Peterson hasn't even seen HBO's "The Staircase." And he has several reasons why.

"Oh God, no," Peterson said in an interview after being asked if he watched any episodes. "There was this two-and-a-half-minute trailer and I turned it off after one minute," he said. "I feel I have a really good understanding of the series from people, lawyers, friends and journalists. I can read about it — that's awful enough. But to see it. No, no, no. I couldn't do that." So, based on what people have been telling him, what does Peterson really think about the HBO Max series?