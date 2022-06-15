Lady Gaga Looks Completely Stunning As Harley Quinn In This Gorgeous Artwork

When director Todd Phillips gave the big update that a sequel to 2019's "Joker" is happening, it was surprising enough. Even more surprising, though, is the buzz from The Hollywood Reporter that indicates Lady Gaga could be joining the film as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn.

Reportedly, the "A Star Is Born" actress is in talks to appear in the film alongside Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. The title of the movie — "Joker: Folie à deux," which was revealed by Philips on Instagram — suggests we've gone from the origins of Phoenix's Joker to a world where he'll be joined by a partner-in-crime, as the title translates to refers to a medical term about shared mental illness. The Hollywood Reporter states Gaga's character name is technically being kept under wraps, but it's difficult to say who else besides Harley Quinn she could be playing in a potential sequel, especially one with this title — a seeming reference to the toxic relationship between Joker and Quinn.

Whatever happens, the sequel appears to be in good hands, as Phillips has written the script with "Joker" co-writer Scott Silver, and Phoenix is expected to return. Meanwhile, fans are already excited at the prospect of Gaga as Quinn, with some taking the extra step and already visualizing the musician in the role with fan artwork. One particular piece gives a stunning look at how Gaga could look as Gotham's Queen of Crime.