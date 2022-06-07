Todd Phillips Gives Fans The Joker 2 Update They've Been Craving

Ever since the Oscar-winning thriller "Joker" hit theaters in 2019, fresh off winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, fans of both the notorious Batman foe and Todd Phillips' take on the DC Comics character have been waiting for news of a sequel. Updates on that front have been minimal over the years. Before now, the most substantive update occurred in October 2021, when Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix said he was uncertain if a sequel would come to fruition.

"Joker" twists the mythos of the Clown Prince of Crime, bringing to life Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), a failed stand-up comic and clown-for-hire whose disappointing life is forever changed when he accidentally shoots and kills two men. Now in the crosshairs of mayoral candidate Thomas Wayne (Brett Cullen), Arthur finds his connection to the Wayne family runs much deeper than he thought. Confronted by terrible truths about his childhood and forced to deal with widespread humiliation resulting from clips of his stand-up routine going viral, he finds himself transformed into a folk hero. Arthur is put on a collision course with his idol, comic and talk show host Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro).

Phoenix's performance earned him the best actor in a motion picture Oscar, decorating a film that still holds a 68% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, per recent info shared by Phillips, it looks like fans of the film are about to get the sequel they've been waiting for.