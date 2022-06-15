Here's How Samuel L. Jackson Really Feels About His Ongoing Oscars Snub

It's hard to believe that Samuel L. Jackson doesn't have a medley of Oscars to show off. Fans of the star — and even casual audiences for that matter — could rattle off numerous instances where Jackson's cinematic efforts deserved recognition. The actor received a best supporting actor nod for Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction" in 1995, but the golden statue went to Martin Landau for "Ed Wood." After his stint as Jules Winnfield in Tarantino's sophomore film, Jackson went on to appear in box office juggernauts like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the "Star Wars" prequels.

To date, Jackson's films have grossed over $4 billion (via The Numbers) making him an immense box office draw. It's not all about the money, however, as the actor has continued to work with auteurs like Spike Lee ("Chi-Raq") and Quentin Tarantino ("The Hateful Eight") on numerous occasions, further solidifying himself as a household name in Hollywood. For his various contributions, Jackson received an honorary Academy Award statue in 2022 (per The Washington Post), a distinction that he described as "unexpected" during his acceptance speech at the Governors Awards.

Prior to his honorific nod, Jackson said he deserved to win for "Pulp Fiction," though he has clarified that he isn't bothered by his lack of Oscar gold. Now, the actor has opened up about his relationship with the Oscars and how he feels about his ongoing snub.