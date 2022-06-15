Kamala Khan's Onscreen Parents Break Down Their Funniest Scenes With Iman Vellani In Ms. Marvel - Exclusive

Kapur agreed with Shroff's sentiment, adding, "She's right, because there's a difference between [a] sense of humor and [comedic] timing. It doesn't have to be a funny line, but it's the way you say it." As it turns out, lines are often just lines — the comedy lies in the delivery.

"There are a lot of lines that Muneeba says [that] are not quintessentially funny, but the way the situation lends itself to [Zenobia] delivering that dialogue, it's hilarious, and she's done it so well. Working with Iman was a treat because she being [a] first-timer [is] natural," Kapur explained. "That whole thing was very organic, and ... the script — I always go back to that. The script gave us all the fodder that we needed. There was not too much effort put into it, aside from what came to us at the moment on the day."

Shroff jumped in by saying, "You're always only as good as the people you play with. Any actor who thinks that they are good on their own is delusional," and Kapur agreed.

Noting the wisdom that comes with a heft Hollywood resumé, Shroff noted, "You will learn that on the way. You're only as good as the people you play with. Whether it's your scene or it's their scene, it's all action-reaction, so we created together. Sometimes, he would throw in an aside, and we'd jump on that."

