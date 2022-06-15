Patton Oswalt Is Eager To Return To One Of His Marvel Characters

Some folks might hesitate to call Patton Oswalt a superstar, but he's probably earned the title at this point in his career. The beloved actor and comedian has, after all, accrued more than 200 screen credits in his now decades-long career, including contributions to animated hits like "Ratatouille" and "BoJack Horseman," small-screen staples like "The King of Queens" and "Justified," and lauded indie flicks like "Young Adult" and "Magnolia" (via IMDb). Along the way, Oswalt has become one of the most recognizable, and well-respected funnymen in showbiz.

Patton Oswalt is, of course, also a bonafide pop culture savant whose credibility, though occasionally controversial (per Wired), is all but unimpeachable. The actor's love of comic books, and sci-fi and fantasy fare of every flavor has often influenced his career choices too, leading to roles in numerous projects boasting such origins — not to mention a mind-boggling bit of "Star Wars" and MCU-flavored filibustering on "Parks and Recreation."

It should come as no surprise that a handful of offerings from Marvel banner are among Patton Oswalt's credit. And it seems the actor is indeed eager to return to one of those Marvel roles.