Netflix Says The Lincoln Lawyer Will Stay On The Case A Bit Longer

Now that Season 1 is in the books, "The Lincoln Lawyer" has cemented its place as one of Netflix's top shows of 2022. The first season of the TV series co-created and co-developed by David E. Kelley and Ted Humphrey stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, a Los Angeles-based attorney recovering from a painkiller addiction who mostly works out of the back of his chauffeur-driven Lincoln Navigator. It's based on "The Brass Verdict," the second novel in Michael Connolly's bestselling series.

Season 1 premiered on May 13 and quickly became a mainstay on Netflix's Top 10 most-watched shows list. By June 5, it had reached the top 10 in 90 countries, and had been streamed for a cumulative total of more than 260 million hours (via Deadline).

With numbers like that, it's no surprise that Netflix has already made up its mind about whether to bring the show back for Season 2. Today, Netflix made the call.