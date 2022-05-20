Becki Newton Reveals What It Was Like To Work With A Pug In The Lincoln Lawyer - Exclusive

Becki Newton was quick to acknowledge how the presence of Winston made the show more enjoyable and relatable. "Who doesn't love a pug? All you need to do is zoom in on a [dog], and the audience will smile," Newton observed. "There are so many people that bring their dogs to work [in real life] and it's no big deal. The dog's on their lap while they're doing work, especially after the pandemic, when everyone had to work from home. Lorna and that pug are way more normal than we realize."

Still, Newton noted that filming scenes with the dog posed some very specific difficulties. "This is where sometimes my comedic background gets in my way," she shared. "When I have a really serious scene where I'm discovering something about a possible murder and there is a pug breathing heavy and wheezing next to me, it is so hard to keep a straight face because I have a tear in my eye trying to talk about this discovery, and this pug is making so many weird snorting sounds that I'm trying to ignore but can't. A few times I had to really keep it together so I didn't ruin everything by laughing."

Despite that, Newton appreciated sharing the screen with Lorna's beloved pug. "There was one particular scene where the dog's sitting there on Lorna's lap and it's not a big deal and she's looking for information and it looked very natural," Newton remembered. "So I actually really enjoyed it."

The 10-episode first season of "The Lincoln Lawyer" is available to stream on Netflix.