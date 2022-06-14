Colin Trevorrow Reveals The Process Of Creating Dinosaurs With A Paleontologist In The Jurassic World Trilogy - Interview

"We wanted feathered dinosaurs in the third movie," Colin Trevorrow said when asked about aspects of the dinosaurs that he wanted to include in the film. "Fans who know paleontology have been asking [about that] for a long time — and rightly asking for it. But I wanted to make sure that it was justified narratively in the context of the lore." The director didn't just want to include it for the sake of including it; it needed to fit with the story.

"It was already established that there was frog DNA in the genome, and in this film, because we were going to BioSyn, that had new advancements, that it made sense that they would've created them," Trevorrow explained. "But for me, it was the most exciting, because I hadn't really been able to design a new kind of dinosaur from scratch ... we know this is going to be embedded in the memories of children for a very long time, and it's going to be toys, and they're going to believe this is what the animal looked like."

Of course, the director couldn't do it alone. Authenticity is integral to a franchise like "Jurassic World," and the creators made sure to consult with the experts. Trevorrow added, "We consulted with our paleontologist, and really tried to find a balance between real and awesome-movie-scary."