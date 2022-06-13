The Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Episode Just Landed A Huge Star

It was recently revealed that actor Neil Patrick Harris will also star in the upcoming 60th Anniversary episode of "Doctor Who," though it has yet to be confirmed who exactly he will play. While Harris is best known for his performance as Barney Stinson in "How I Met Your Mother," the Emmy award-winning actor is no stranger to science fiction, having featured prominently in films such as "Downsizing" and "The Matrix Resurrections." That said, we know very little about Harris' role in the upcoming special besides a few hints that returning showrunner Russell T. Davies gave fans on social media.

Davies announced Harris' involvement in the series in an enigmatic Instagram post where he wrote, "Neil Patrick Harris, welcome to Cardiff! Playing the greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced. Such a great actor, such a great man, it's an honour and a hoot."

Considering the sheer amount of powerful monsters and interdimensional villains that the Doctor has battled throughout the years, to say that Harris' character will be the greatest threat they've ever encountered is quite the compliment. Although the specifics regarding Harris' character will no doubt remain a mystery until the episode's release, fans should still be incredibly excited to see what the prolific actor can bring to the series' 60th anniversary celebration.