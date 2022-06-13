Who Is The Villain In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse?

It's been nearly four years since "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" first swung into theaters back in 2018, but Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is finally getting ready to suit up again for his sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." The follow-up adventure is set to fully introduce Miguel O'Hara aka Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), in a story that'll focus more on the relationship between Miles and Gwen Stacy aka Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld).

Of course, there'll be plenty of new characters along for the ride. On Twitter, Phil Lord has already teased the arrival of Takuya Yamashiro aka the Japanese Spider-Man from the 1978 TV show, and Variety reported back in 2021 that the original Spider-Woman, Jessica Drew, will be voiced by Issa Rae. The biggest question, though, has always been just what villain all of these Spider-people will be facing off against. It stands to reason that Kingpin (Liev Schreiber) probably won't be the main bad guy again, and while the first footage from the film showed off a thrilling multiverse-crossing battle between Miles and Miguel — though for now, it's unclear why Spidey 2099 is after the young hero — it seems unlikely that the Spider-Man of the future is going to be the antagonist, given how heroic he is in the comics.

Now, Sony has finally revealed the main villain of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," and it's a surprising choice right from the comics.