Who Is The Villain In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse?
It's been nearly four years since "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" first swung into theaters back in 2018, but Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is finally getting ready to suit up again for his sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." The follow-up adventure is set to fully introduce Miguel O'Hara aka Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), in a story that'll focus more on the relationship between Miles and Gwen Stacy aka Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld).
Of course, there'll be plenty of new characters along for the ride. On Twitter, Phil Lord has already teased the arrival of Takuya Yamashiro aka the Japanese Spider-Man from the 1978 TV show, and Variety reported back in 2021 that the original Spider-Woman, Jessica Drew, will be voiced by Issa Rae. The biggest question, though, has always been just what villain all of these Spider-people will be facing off against. It stands to reason that Kingpin (Liev Schreiber) probably won't be the main bad guy again, and while the first footage from the film showed off a thrilling multiverse-crossing battle between Miles and Miguel — though for now, it's unclear why Spidey 2099 is after the young hero — it seems unlikely that the Spider-Man of the future is going to be the antagonist, given how heroic he is in the comics.
Now, Sony has finally revealed the main villain of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," and it's a surprising choice right from the comics.
The Spideys will be taking on the Spot
Sony recently treated audiences at the Annecy Festival to an extended look at footage from "Across the Spider-Verse," and then made the big villain reveal to fans, Twitter, and the world at large — that the main villain of the sequel will be the Spot.
Yes, true believers, the infamous Dr. Johnathan Ohn is coming to the big screen. The studio released an image online which shows Miles and Gwen going up against The Spot, who'll be voiced by "The Grand Budapest" star Jason Schwartzman. The Spot is certainly an interesting choice for the sequel, particularly compared to the traditional villains who usually show up in "Spider-Man" movies and shows. However, he makes a rather perfect choice for the unique concepts and animation styles presented in this particular film, because his body is covered in interdimensional portals.
In the comics, Dr. Ohn works for the Kingpin, but is transformed when — after walking through a portal to another dimension — he finds his physical form forever changed, able to create "holes" in space at will. While it's easy to see how the Spot will fit into the universe-hopping adventures of the Spider-Verse, he won't be the only villain causing trouble for Miles and his spectacular Spider-Friends.
The panel also revealed that The Lonely Island comedian Jorma Taccone will join Schwartzman as the iconic bird-brained bad guy, Adrian Toomes aka the Vulture — though Sony says he's an "anachronistic" take on the character, probably to contrast against Michael Keaton's edgier MCU version. Meanwhile Shea Whigham will also appear as Captain George Stacy, Gwen's father, described as a "by the books cop." So, he probably doesn't approve of wall-crawling vigilantes. Awkward.
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" arrives in theaters on June 2, 2023.