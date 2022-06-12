Squid Game Fans Just Got Some Amazing Season 2 News
"Squid Game" debuted on Netflix in September of 2021 and quickly smashed records to become the streamer's most popular title. The first season of the series — which adapts a series of popular children's games into a deadly competition for adults, with a multi-million dollar grand prize awarded to the last person left standing — was both explicitly violent and subtly incisive, highlighting South Korea's tremendous disparity between wealthy citizens and its general population (via Bloomberg).
Just a few weeks after Season 1 hit Netflix, creator Hwang Dong-kyuk told Indie Wire he was already considering the show's potential future. "I think I do have the obligation to explain it to the fans," he said. "Now that it's become such a big hit, people would hate me if I don't make a Season 2 [...] The big success of Season 1 is a big reward to me, but at the same time it's given me a lot of pressure."
With that in mind, Season 2 always been a question of "when" rather than "if," particularly in light of the first season's cliffhanger ending. Now, fans will be thrilled with an announcement that appeared on Netflix's Twitter feed this morning.
Netflix has officially flashed the green light to Season 2
On June 12, Netflix used a reference to the game played in the series' first episode, tweeting "Red light ... GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2!"
As if that wasn't exciting enough, Netflix's Twitter also posted a statement from series creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk in the first comment, which read in part, "It took 12 years to bring the first season of 'Squid Game' to life last year. But it took 12 days for 'Squid Game' to become the most popular Netflix series ever."
From there, he clued viewers into the various character dynamics and plot reveals he is already planning for "Squid Game" Season 2. Perhaps most obviously, he promised the return of Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), as well as the Front Man, Hwang In-ho (Lee Byung-hun), and the game recruiter who lures players in with a game of ddakji (Jeon Young-soo). He also teased the introduction of a new character: Cheol-su, the romantic partner of Young-hee, the animatronic doll that serves as referee and executioner for the "Red Light, Green Light" game.
There was no immediate word on exactly when "Squid Game" Season 2 would hit Netflix, but the 100,000+ likes that both tweets have gathered in just a few hours indicate that fans are waiting eagerly for that day.