Squid Game Fans Just Got Some Amazing Season 2 News

"Squid Game" debuted on Netflix in September of 2021 and quickly smashed records to become the streamer's most popular title. The first season of the series — which adapts a series of popular children's games into a deadly competition for adults, with a multi-million dollar grand prize awarded to the last person left standing — was both explicitly violent and subtly incisive, highlighting South Korea's tremendous disparity between wealthy citizens and its general population (via Bloomberg).

Just a few weeks after Season 1 hit Netflix, creator Hwang Dong-kyuk told Indie Wire he was already considering the show's potential future. "I think I do have the obligation to explain it to the fans," he said. "Now that it's become such a big hit, people would hate me if I don't make a Season 2 [...] The big success of Season 1 is a big reward to me, but at the same time it's given me a lot of pressure."

With that in mind, Season 2 always been a question of "when" rather than "if," particularly in light of the first season's cliffhanger ending. Now, fans will be thrilled with an announcement that appeared on Netflix's Twitter feed this morning.