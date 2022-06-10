Lightyear's Creators Explain Why Andy Never Had A Sox In Toy Story

Audiences will be traveling to infinity and beyond with the newest film by Pixar Animation Studios, "Lightyear." Directed by Angus MacLane, the co-director of "Finding Dory," the film acts as the movie within the world of the "Toy Story" universe that inspires the creation of the Buzz Lightyear action figure.

"Lightyear" will see the origin of everyone's favorite space ranger as he and a scrappy team of rookies work to take down an imposing alien robot force that threatens their chances of returning to Earth. Starring Chris Evans in the title role and co-starring Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, and Peter Sohn, the film shows a lot of promise. With a sci-fi look that harkens back to beloved movies such as "Star Wars," "Alien," and "Interstellar," the film will be taking things up a few notches to deliver something beyond the realm of your typical family-friendly film.

While there's plenty of intense sci-fi action, "Lightyear" can't help but throw in some laughs, many of which will be coming from the adorable robot cat Sox. Voiced by Peter Sohn, who previously played Emile in "Ratatouille," Sox is Buzz's loyal companion who tags along on his journey and likely helps out in some nifty ways. With the film being what probably inspired Andy to get a Buzz action figure in "Toy Story," one might wonder, why doesn't Andy have a Sox toy as well? In a recent interview with the filmmakers, we find out.