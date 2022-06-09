Chris Evans Reveals The Toughest Part About Playing Buzz Lightyear

While Tim Allen voices Star Command space ranger toy Buzz Lightyear across the four "Toy Story" movies, Chris Evans is taking a new spin on the character as the titular hero in Pixar's upcoming movie "Lightyear" from director Angus MacLane. The film stars Evans as the character that inspires the toy popularized within the "Toy Story" franchise; MacLane told Fandango in October 2021 that the intention was to make the movie that Andy from "Toy Story" would have seen to make him want a Buzz Lightyear toy in the first place.

The film's second trailer shows Buzz stranded on a remote planet when he conducts a test flight through space that accidentally sends him 62 years, seven months, and five days into the future — and straight into a conflict with Emperor Zurg, who goes on to become the Buzz Lightyear toy's nemesis. This makes "Lightyear" something of a meta movie within Pixar's already loosely connected universe; while it's an origin story for the character, "Lightyear" is not intended to be interpreted as a real story that happens within the "Toy Story" universe.

Of course, while jumping into a new entry in a beloved franchise had to be exciting for Evans, there was at least one difficulty for the actor to overcome when it came to voicing Buzz for the new movie.