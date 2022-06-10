The Predator Scene That Inspired Prey Wasn't Even In The Movie
Although 2018's "The Predator" failed to whip up enough love from fans with its modern day approach to the iconic alien killer, 20th Century Studios isn't about to let the property die just yet. In fact, the next installment of the "Predator" franchise already sparked buzz over the fact that it's stripping things back to basics, as "Prey" sees comanche hunter Naru (Amber Midthunder) try to defend her tribe from the hunter. The first full trailer for "Prey" impressed fans online, as the hero is vastly outmatched against the Predator's technological might.
It's a fascinating concept because it gives Naru an underdog spirit, and it'll be interesting to see how her traditional weapons go up against gadgets like laser guns and thermal vision. This isn't the first time that the aliens have gone up against Native American warriors in the "Predator" franchise. AVP Central points out that in 2004's "Alien vs. Predator," ancient Aztecs viewed the alien hunters as gods, and Corporal Enoch Nakai, a Navajo descendent, fights one of the hunters in the "Predator: Big Game" comics.
And of course, actor Sonny Landham plays mercenary Billy Sole in the original 1987 "Predator" movie alongside Anold Schwarzenegger's Major Dutch Schaefer. Yet another connection in the "Predator" universe comes from "Prey" director Dan Trachtenberg, who revealed that a "Predator" scene involving Billy inspired "Prey," but it wasn't even in the original movie.
Dan Trachtenberg's classmates lied to him
Dan Trachtenberg has the vivid imagination of his friends (or prankster cohorts, depending on how you look at it) to thank for the inspiration behind his "Predator" prequel.
"Predator came out when I was in third grade," the director told Empire. "I was not allowed to see it, and rightfully so! But I was in the van on the way to a karate tournament with a bunch of sixth graders. And they described the entire movie to me, including a beat where Billy, the Native American scout, carved into his own chest and fought the predator on a waterfall. And then I saw the movie, and that scene is not really in it!" He added, "But that always captured my imagination. I always wanted to see that movie, you know. And that is also a part of the genesis of this."
Incredibly, Trachtenberg was able to bring the film he always wanted to see into reality. He said he first pitched the project as "a Western that has no cowboys in it," with the focus primarily on the point of view of Native American warriors. The idea to pit them against such an advanced threat is an inspired choice, not only because of how drastically different they are, but also because, as Trachtenberg suggests, "That's a movie which really does not exist. It shockingly doesn't. And I wanted to make a movie that would be told primarily visually and through action."
Horror fans already know that Trachtenberg is incredibly talented thanks to his work on "10 Cloverfield Lane," so "Prey" could be something truly special when it arrives on Hulu on August 5, 2022.