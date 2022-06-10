Dana DeLorenzo Explains Why Her Potty-Mouthed Character Doesn't Use F-Bombs In Evil Dead: The Game - Exclusive

Easily the biggest breakout star of the beloved horror-comedy series "Ash vs Evil Dead" is Dana DeLorenzo, whose character, Kelly Maxwell, along with Pablo Simon Bolivar (Ray Santiago), joined Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) to vanquish evil Deadites after Ash accidentally cited incantations from the Necronomicon. In the "Evil Dead" trilogy spin-off, which ran three seasons on Starz, Kelly proved to be a force of nature that otherworldly foes did not want to mess with because she was willing to resort to any means necessary to take them out.

As if Kelly's kills weren't entertaining enough, she punctuated her actions with some choice language, which included healthy doses of F-bombs and mother-F-bombs. DeLorenzo became so proficient and prolific at the use of profane language in the series that she rivals Jack Nicholson and Samuel L. Jackson as the greatest screen swearers of all time.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, DeLorenzo recalled how she was assigned the responsibility of being the potty-mouthed character on "Ash vs Evil Dead" — an honor bestowed upon her by "The King" of the "Evil Dead" saga himself.

"It was Bruce Campbell's idea. In Episode 3 of the first season, when we were doing a table read, Ash said something with an F-bomb. He said, 'You know what? I'd really like all of Ash's lines to be non-sequiturs. We should dedicate one person to do the majority of the F-bombs, and I think that one person is Dana DeLorenzo.' And I said, 'Well, that's f***ing great,'" DeLorenzo said, laughing.

DeLorenzo is back as Kelly in the new video game adventure "Evil Dead: The Game," and fans of the character will likely notice that this Kelly doesn't use the F-bomb. For those wondering "what the f**k is up with that?" the actor has an explanation.