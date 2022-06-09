What Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko And Komi Can't Communicate Have In Common - Exclusive

Anxiety is the most obvious connective thematic tissue between "Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko" and "Komi Can't Communicate." The former's protagonist, Kikuko, is an imaginative teenage girl who struggles to express herself and make friends — issues the silent Komi takes to comical extremes. When asked about the appeal of such stories, Ayumu Watanabe said he's not "choosing" to focus on teenage anxiety specifically, but he was drawn to these anime because he is interested in stories about characters finding new opportunities.

"What I really like about characters, or what I see in characters," he told Looper, "is the moment that they can open a new door for them, or open a new life for them. I'm not sure if it's growth — or it doesn't exactly have to mean that it's growth — but I really like it. I'm lucky that I get to depict all the characters where you get to experience that in my work."

Strong character arcs might very well be the only connective thread between Watanabe's filmography, which is otherwise all over the place in terms of genre and subject matter. When asked what sort of anime he wants to make next, his answer focused on this trait: "I would like something that depicts a character that purely challenges himself or herself against something."

"Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko" is now playing in limited theatrical release and will be available on digital and Blu-Ray/DVD on July 19. New episodes of "Komi Can't Communicate" premiere Wednesdays on Netflix.