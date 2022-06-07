Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko Is A Change Of Direction For Ayumu Watanabe - Exclusive

Ayumu Watanabe says he "aspired to be stoic" when directing "Children of the Sea." While he wouldn't go so far as to call himself "tired" from the experience, he made it clear that he and his crew wanted a change of pace for their follow-up film: "We really wanted to go in a simpler direction, or a simpler way of moving characters, and we wanted to change directions and change our feelings. That's really what motivated me to make this film."

Following up serious, more complicated projects with more "fun" and relaxing ones is something that happens often in the anime industry. Following "Children of the Sea" with "Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko" echoes, for example, how the teams at Gainax and Production I.G used "FLCL" as a chance to unwind after the intensity of "The End of Evangelion." In this case, it has paid off: "Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko" has received much more positive reviews than its divisive and confusing predecessor.

"Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko" is now playing in limited theatrical release and will be available on digital and Blu-Ray/DVD on July 19.