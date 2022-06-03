Ayumu Watanabe On Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko And Komi Can't Communicate - Exclusive Interview

"Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko" is your second film with Studio 4ºC after "Children of the Sea." This is a much lighter and more comedic film. What made you decide to shift gears so heavily for your follow-up film?

Last time, I aspired to be stoic and represent what "Children of the Sea" was about. Using the word "tired" is a little wrong, but we really wanted to go in a simpler direction, or a simpler way of moving characters, and we wanted to change directions and change our feelings. That's really what motivated me to make this film.

There are a lot of fat jokes in the movie, which some viewers might find excessive or uncomfortable. At the same time, Nikuko is an incredibly lovable character and one of the rare plus-size heroines in anime. What was your approach to dealing with these issues?

[With] the jokes, it's half and half. Some of them were in the novel, but also, our producer, Sanma Akashiya, he is a legendary comedian in Japan. He added a lot of ad-libs and jokes during the recording session, so my only hope is that they all convey [correctly] to the audience. That's the first answer.

Speaking about characteristics of Nikuko, when you think about fantasy stories — if you think about, let's say, fairies or kaiju monsters — there are a lot of chubby characters. I wanted to have Nikuko be a part of that — like someone who perhaps doesn't exist in real life, but you would like [them] to. I really wanted to depict that with Nikuko.