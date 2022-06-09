The Challenge: USA Cast Reunites Legendary CBS Reality Stars

"The Challenge: USA" has a lengthy list of stars competing, with a roster consisting of 28 reality personalities. Joining the "Challenge" family from "Survivor" is Domenick Abbate (Season 36), Tasha Fox (Seasons 28 and 31), Tyson Apostol (Seasons 18, 20, 27, and 40), Ben Driebergen (Season 35 and 40), Sarah Lacina (Season 28, 34, and 40), Danny McCray (Season 41), Shan Smith (Season 41), and Desi Williams (Season 35). This impressive list of "Survivor" cast members includes three show winners: Apostol, Driebergen, and Lacina.

The CBS show with the most alumni heading to "The Challenge: USA" is "Big Brother." The former houseguests competing on the new show are David Alexander (Seasons 21 and 22), Azah Awasum (Season 23), Alyssa Lopez (Season 23), Tiffany Mitchell (Season 23), Enzo Palumbo (Seasons 12 and 22), Xavier Prather (Season 23), Angela Rummans (Season 20), Derek Xiao (Season 23), and Kyland Young (Season 23). Only one winner, Prather, is among the "Big Brother" contestants, but a shocking six of them all hail from the same season, which could mean a major alliance is brewing.

Joining "The Challenge: USA" via "Love Island" is Kyra Green (Season 1), Cashel Barnett (Season 1), Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr. (Season 3), Javonny Vega (Season 3), Shannon St. Clair (Season 3), Justine Ndiba (Season 2), Cashay Proudfoot (Season 3) and Cely Vazquez (Season 2). Ndiba is the only winner among the "Love Island" group, but most of the focus from these cast members will be on their tumultuous former relationships.

With just three competitors, "The Amazing Race" has the smallest pool of former contestants competing on "The Challenge: USA." Cayla Platt (Season 33), Leo Temory (Seasons 23, 24, and 31), and winner James Wallington (Season 32) all have their work cut out for them in the world of alliance building. There will be no MTV stars competing in the new series, but MTV legend T.J. Lavin will host it.

"The Challenge: USA" premiers July 6 at 9:30 p.m. EST on CBS.