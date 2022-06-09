Black Adam Character Posters Confirm Exactly Where This Film Is Heading

Superhero fans just got their first substantial look at the upcoming "Black Adam," now set to hit theaters on October 21st after numerous disappointing delays, in the form of the film's first teaser trailer. The film stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero and nemesis to Shazam, but Black Adam is far from the only character being introduced to the live-action DC fold. The teaser gave us a glimpse of the movie's version of the Justice Society of America, a very important superteam in DC Comics lore. However, fans are now getting an even more detailed look at this incarnation of the JSA through some detailed character posters.

Iconic superheroes like Hawkman and Atom Smasher might be familiar to regular readers of DC comics, but they're new to a large portion of the audience for "Black Adam." It appears that DC is going all out in introducing them to a wider portion of the public with, somewhat ironically, a series of comic book one-shots that ComicBook.com reports will serve as quasi-prequels to the movie.