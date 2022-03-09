DC's Black Adam Fans Just Got Disappointing News

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most electrifying movie stars in Hollywood. Naturally, his A-list status and propensity for kicking butt in action-packed blockbusters have made his fans want to see him bring those talents to a superhero movie. After resisting the allure of tentpole comic book franchises for years, the former WWE superstar finally accepted the lead role in "Black Adam," which will introduce Johnson to the ever-growing dynasty that is the DC Extended Universe.

The "Shazam!" spin-off will see Johnson playing the titular villain-turned-antihero alongside a cast that includes Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, and Sarah Shahi. Few details are known about the plot of "Black Adam" at the time of this writing, but we do know that it will be an origin tale for Johnson's superpowered being. Of course, the lack of information hasn't stopped fans from coming up with intriguing theories about what the movie could have in store for the DCEU.

Sadly, superhero enthusiasts will have to keep theorizing about "Black Adam" for a while longer, as the film has just been hit with a delay.