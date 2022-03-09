DC's Black Adam Fans Just Got Disappointing News
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most electrifying movie stars in Hollywood. Naturally, his A-list status and propensity for kicking butt in action-packed blockbusters have made his fans want to see him bring those talents to a superhero movie. After resisting the allure of tentpole comic book franchises for years, the former WWE superstar finally accepted the lead role in "Black Adam," which will introduce Johnson to the ever-growing dynasty that is the DC Extended Universe.
The "Shazam!" spin-off will see Johnson playing the titular villain-turned-antihero alongside a cast that includes Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, and Sarah Shahi. Few details are known about the plot of "Black Adam" at the time of this writing, but we do know that it will be an origin tale for Johnson's superpowered being. Of course, the lack of information hasn't stopped fans from coming up with intriguing theories about what the movie could have in store for the DCEU.
Sadly, superhero enthusiasts will have to keep theorizing about "Black Adam" for a while longer, as the film has just been hit with a delay.
Black Adam has been delayed
Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram on Tuesday, March 9 to share some news about a pair of DC projects. "Black Adam," which was slated to hit theaters in July, will now be released on October 21, 2022. However, fans will be pleased to know that they can still watch a DC project on the big screen this summer, as "DC League of Super-Pets" is scheduled for the July 29 release date that originally belonged to "Black Adam."
Johnson didn't reveal any specific reason for the "Black Adam" delay, but he noted that it will play in theaters during the Thanksgiving and Christmas periods. Additionally, it remains unclear if Warner Bros. still intends to release "Black Adam" on HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical premiere, which was the studio's plan when the film was scheduled for a summer 2022 release (per GamesRadar).
Despite the unfortunate delay, Johnson assured fans that the "hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change," so "Black Adam" will no doubt be worth the wait if it does live up to the actor's bold proclamation.