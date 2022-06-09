Director Marcus Dunstan Turned Unhuman Into A Family Affair - Exclusive

Making a teen horror film in which high school looms large was significant to Dunstan because his mother was a high school educator. "[The mid-credits scene] was a hug to my mom," he revealed. "She was the first woman who was a principal in our district, [she was] always in education. When I was in high school, she was one of the counselors. She taught me how to paint. She's always been teaching."

Dunstan also wanted the mid-credits scene to serve as a corrective to other movies that mock high school teachers or play to their inability to connect with their students for laughs. "Far too often, even in the seminal comedies [and] movies of high school, the teachers are sometimes fodder, sometimes ridiculous, sometimes out of touch," Dunstan observed. "My mom never was. I wanted my dear, dear friend... [actor] Emma Fitzpatrick to show up as a character, she's essentially [playing] my mom and hit it out of the park."

Yet, Dunstan's homage to the adults that shaped him during his formative years didn't end there. He made sure his mother, father, and even one of his former teachers showed up as extras in "Unhuman." As he shared, "My actual mom is in the movie too, as the principal standing next to my fifth grade teacher, Carol Clean, and my dad, who's leading the band. ... That was awesome."

"Unhuman" is currently available on digital platforms.