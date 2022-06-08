Why The First Episode Of Ms. Marvel Has Fans Crying Tears Of Joy

Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) has to balance several aspects of her life. As a child of Pakistani immigrants, her family's culture and faith — not to mention their emphasis on tradition — are important motivators in their relationship and behaviors. These elements live in stark contrast to Kamala's daydreams and hopes for the future, which are totally dominated by her love of all things Avengers-related, and her special adoration for Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Kamala's parents don't quite understand her superhero obsession, often admonishing her for her "head in the clouds" outlook on life.

On the very first episode of "Ms. Marvel," Kamala has her sights on AvengerCon, a convention celebrating the superhero team which has saved the world on multiple occasions. Kamala, and her best friend, Bruno Carrelli (Matt Lintz), create a cosplay costume inspired by Captain Marvel's heroics. They craft an elaborate plan to attend the fan gathering to win a Captain Marvel costume contest. When she asks her parents for permission and a ride to attend AvengerCon, her mother and father are critical, but they eventually relent and offer a compromise Kamala says is embarrassing. She reacts in typical teenager fashion, which clearly upsets her parents, and she disobeys their orders and goes anyways. In the process, she awakens a strange new superpower that seems to emanate from her heirloom bracelet.

With the groundwork clearly laid for the inevitable conflict between Kamala's family life and her emerging superhero life in Episode 1, titled "Generation Why," it's no surprise fans have not only had strong reactions but are sharing them on social media. In fact, some fans are crying tears of joy — but why?