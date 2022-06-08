Ms. Marvel Officially Adds Moon Knight Right Where He Belongs

The (most recent) wait is over, and the first episode of Marvel's "Ms. Marvel" has officially dropped on Disney+. For the uninitiated, the newest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe follows Kamala Kahn who — perhaps obviously — takes her heroic inspirations from a certain intergalactic Captain. In the comics, her powerset is similar to that of Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic (played by John Krasinski in the latest "Doctor Strange" movie), but in "Ms. Marvel," Kamala's powers are more energy-based — think Green Lantern vibes, but bluer and more purple.

The young heroine has garnered acclaim across all mediums as being the most prominent Pakistani American superhero to date, and the series is even receiving a theatrical debut in Pakistan. Now, fan and critical reactions are pouring in and — don't worry, this isn't a discussion of spoilers — it looks like Marvel has a winner on their hands.

A lot of the social buzz in the initial hours has been around the Easter egg-laden Avengerscon sequence. Again, no spoilers here, that much detail is in the episode blurb. However, as much fun as this convention is, it's not the only exciting Marvel reference. In fact, one fan on Twitter has spotted a cool, blink-and-you'll-miss-it reference to fellow Disney+ star Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), and here's where you can see Marvel's most mystical mercenary make his (very brief) return.