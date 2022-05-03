One Country Is Getting A Special Theatrical Version Of Ms. Marvel

The big summer 2022 release in the ever-expanding array of Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe shows is "Ms. Marvel," which brings one of the most relatable characters in Marvel comics in the MCU. In the comic books, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a young superhero fangirl who gains some neat and surprisingly multi-faceted size-shifting powers of her own, and starts to fight crime as Ms. Marvel to pay homage to her idol, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

The first trailer of "Ms. Marvel" suggests that the MCU version of Khan will have energy manipulation powers instead, but other than that, it appears that the show is fully embracing the character's roots and charm. Disney and Marvel Studios certainly seem to have gone all in with authenticity, and to drive home just how much they believe in "Ms. Marvel," some special celebrations are in order. To this effect, a co-director of the show just announced that one country will get a special theatrical version of "Ms. Marvel."