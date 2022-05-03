One Country Is Getting A Special Theatrical Version Of Ms. Marvel
The big summer 2022 release in the ever-expanding array of Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe shows is "Ms. Marvel," which brings one of the most relatable characters in Marvel comics in the MCU. In the comic books, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a young superhero fangirl who gains some neat and surprisingly multi-faceted size-shifting powers of her own, and starts to fight crime as Ms. Marvel to pay homage to her idol, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).
The first trailer of "Ms. Marvel" suggests that the MCU version of Khan will have energy manipulation powers instead, but other than that, it appears that the show is fully embracing the character's roots and charm. Disney and Marvel Studios certainly seem to have gone all in with authenticity, and to drive home just how much they believe in "Ms. Marvel," some special celebrations are in order. To this effect, a co-director of the show just announced that one country will get a special theatrical version of "Ms. Marvel."
Pakistan will get an exclusive theatrical Ms. Marvel release
Congratulations, Pakistan! As "Ms. Marvel" co-director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy revealed on her official Instagram, the country will receive a specially-made theatrical release of the upcoming Disney+ show, as the only location in the world. The special treatment is due to the fact that Kamala Khan is a Pakistani American character, and Disney and Marvel Studios want to honor the first Pakistani superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this special fashion.
"Ms. Marvel" will release in Pakistan exclusively in cinemas as three separate, custom-created movies, each of which consists of two episodes of the six-part series. The first one will premiere on June 16, the following one comes on June 30, and the final one arrives on July 14. As for the rest of the world, fans will see "Ms. Marvel" episode one on June 8, after which new episodes will presumably drop on a weekly basis.