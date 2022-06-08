Rob Zombie Serves Up The Munsters Teaser With An Extra Scoop Of Nostalgia

From the dawn of time to the modern age, family remains one of the most important aspects of the human condition. What may be surprising to some is the fact that this remains true even if the humans in question wear the faces of monsters. We're not talking about the literal, violent type of monsters, but rather monsters like Frankenstein, Dracula, and Wolfman!

The original '60s iteration of "The Munsters" is about a spooky family that thoroughly enjoys neck bolts, bats, spiderwebs, and everything else that is macabre and morbid. However, despite their generally ghoulish outward appearances and a plethora of ancestral oddities, each member of "The Munsters" family has a heart of gold. In fact, according to HuffPost, the patriarch of the family's speech about tolerance and acceptance still strongly resonates even today.

Despite being a television show from over 50 years ago, "The Munsters" has proven to have an enduring legacy, and as reported by Movies and Mania, there have been numerous cartoons, television series, and feature-length films focused on the quirky household. The latest version of "The Munsters" is an upcoming film written and directed by legendary rocker Rob Zombie. According to IMDb, the movie will star Cassandra Peterson, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Sheri Moon Zombie, Daniel Roebuck, and Sylvester McCoy. It will also reportedly feature one of the original cast members of the 1964 sitcom.

Universal recently released the first teaser trailer for the film, and it appears destined to tap into a vast wellspring of nostalgia.