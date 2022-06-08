Vinland Saga Fans Finally Got The Season 2 News They've Been Waiting For

The trailer gives us few scattered glimpses of the things to come within "Vinland Saga" Season 2, and also allows us to get our first look at the series' brand new look — a result of animation studio MAPPA taking over for the second season. Most importantly, the trailer ends with a title card that reads "streaming starts January 2023," providing fans with their first legitimate release date for Season 2.

Though some fans were no doubt hoping for a more concrete release timeline than the entire month of January, this news ought to be incredibly exciting for all those who have been waiting for a second season since 2019. Accompanying this exciting news was a statement from series director Shūhei Yabuta on Twitter, which reads: "Showy events will decrease and the pace of the story will slow down. However, the emotions of the characters move more greatly and fiery. I promise that there is a unique experience like no other."

The trailer, along with this statement from Yabuta, will no doubt give fans much to be excited about in the months leading up to the series' January release — though no doubt, some fans will be holding out hope that there won't be another four-year-gap between this second season and, hopefully, the third.