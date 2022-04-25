The Viking Revenge Anime Fans Of The Northman Need To Watch Next

While "The Northman" plays its Viking revenge story as straight as an arrow, "Vinland Saga" presents itself a bit differently. Like "The Northman," it is still a bloody, brutal story about Viking warriors defending their honor and lusting for greater power. However, the themes of "Vinland Saga" also make a strong case for pacifism over violence.

It follows the adventures of Thorfinn Karlsefni, a historical Icelandic warrior who (in the real world, per Encylopedia Brittanica) became famous for leading a Viking expedition to the New World (or as they called it, Vinland) in the 11th century. Most of "Vinland Saga," however, takes place long before Thorfinn ventures from Scandinavia. Instead, we follow Thorfinn from his peaceful childhood as the son of one of the world's greatest — yet now-reformed — warriors, Thors. When Thors is killed by a band of mercenaries, the six-year-old Thorfinn pursues them, embarking on a lifelong quest to become a true warrior and kill their cunning leader, Askelaad.

Things don't play out exactly as young Thorfinn plans, of course, and later portions of the manga soon make clear that his revenge-quest has always been a fruitless endeavor. Despite this, the series spares no expense in depicting all the intricacies of warfare and politics in medieval Europe. It's an epic, emotionally compelling story full of fighting, philosophy, and the endearing presence of explorer Leif Erikson. And, if you happen to enjoy the characters and setting of "The Northman," it's the perfect anime for any aspiring Viking fan.