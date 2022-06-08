Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Just Added A Cinema Legend
After Zack Snyder's wild outing with the zombies in Las Vegas with 2021's "Army of the Dead," the man with coveted cinematic cuts is taking us to space next with his new Netflix venture, "Rebel Moon." Initially developed as a "Star Wars" project, Snyder's upcoming film reportedly draws inspiration from the 1954 film "Seven Samurai" (via Vulture).
Co-written alongside Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, "Rebel Moon" follows a small colony in the far reaches of space who are hit with a spot of bother thanks to a tyrant named Belisarius who has a monstrous army at his disposal. With the locals not really up for a fight, they send one of their own (Sofia Boutella) off to enlist the help of hardened warriors to join their cause in the hope that they stand a fighting chance (via Netflix).
And if that isn't enough to immediately sell you on the project, the impressive cast list is surely going to get your attention. In addition to Boutella, "Rebel Moon" will boast the talents of such stars as Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, and Djimon Hounsou (via Deadline). In April, it was announced that Carey Elwes and Corey Stoll were also joining the project (via The Hollywood Reporter).
However, it turns out that the epic adventure beyond the stars isn't quite finished with these announcements, and another legendary talent is joining the ranks. It's been confirmed that a robot bodyguard in "Rebel Moon" will be gaining the familiar rasp of the most famous cannibal in movie history. Wait, what?
Anthony Hopkins is voicing a battle bot in Rebel Moon
In an announcement during their Geeked Week event, Netflix confirmed that two-time Academy Award winner Sir Anthony Hopkins will be lending his legendary voice to bring a robot named Jimmy to life in Zack Snyder's upcoming space fest. Described as "an impossibly sentient JC1435 mechanized battle robot and one-time defender of the slain King," Jimmy sounds like he'll match the pomposity of K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) from 2016's "Rogue One" with the fighting capability of a Spartan soldier. We're in.
Of course, this is not the first time Hopkins has found himself in the company of hardwired characters. Hopkins previously starred as a series regular in the first season of HBO's "Westworld" and also played a prominent role in 2017's "Transformers: The Last Knight." However, this will mark one of the rare occasions where he happens to be a robot himself. It will be interesting to see how his soothing voice fits into Snyder's undoubtedly epic tale that is so big it's being split into a two-part adventure. Filming on the project is still ongoing and expected to end in November (via The Hollywood Reporter). Beam us up, Snyder.