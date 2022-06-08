Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Just Added A Cinema Legend

After Zack Snyder's wild outing with the zombies in Las Vegas with 2021's "Army of the Dead," the man with coveted cinematic cuts is taking us to space next with his new Netflix venture, "Rebel Moon." Initially developed as a "Star Wars" project, Snyder's upcoming film reportedly draws inspiration from the 1954 film "Seven Samurai" (via Vulture).

Co-written alongside Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, "Rebel Moon" follows a small colony in the far reaches of space who are hit with a spot of bother thanks to a tyrant named Belisarius who has a monstrous army at his disposal. With the locals not really up for a fight, they send one of their own (Sofia Boutella) off to enlist the help of hardened warriors to join their cause in the hope that they stand a fighting chance (via Netflix).

And if that isn't enough to immediately sell you on the project, the impressive cast list is surely going to get your attention. In addition to Boutella, "Rebel Moon" will boast the talents of such stars as Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, and Djimon Hounsou (via Deadline). In April, it was announced that Carey Elwes and Corey Stoll were also joining the project (via The Hollywood Reporter).

However, it turns out that the epic adventure beyond the stars isn't quite finished with these announcements, and another legendary talent is joining the ranks. It's been confirmed that a robot bodyguard in "Rebel Moon" will be gaining the familiar rasp of the most famous cannibal in movie history. Wait, what?