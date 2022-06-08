Adam Sandler Explains The One Part He Messed Up While Trash Talking In Hustle

According to Hernangómez, the scene saw Sandler improvise "a lot," which Sandler immediately clarified: "Well, we had some improv going at all times because [Hernangómez is] a very loose guy, and funny, and we loved each other."

The scene works well because of the pair's clear chemistry, and the insults have an organic, easy feel to them — that is, until Sandler's character, Stanley Sugarman, pulls out prepared insults in the Spanish language. "The Spanish, I had that written down, I have to admit," he says. "When I had [to] talk nasty in Spanish, and try to insult him, they were all written earlier. [To Juancho] I remember one time I said something to you in Spanish and you go, 'That's Mexican.'"

The insults were in the Spanish language, but cultural context is everything when it comes to idioms making sense, so the phrases didn't work as intended. As Juancho Hernangómez (who, like his character Bo Cruz, hails from Spain) explains, "He tried to find, like, trash talk in Spanish, and he just starts [doing] Mexican [trash talk], he was so funny. I said, 'That's not Spanish, it doesn't even bother me. We don't say that in Spain.'"

It just goes to show that, when finding insults in a language that's widely spoken across multiple continents (for any reason, really, from the professional to the personal), make sure your chosen barbs actually work for your interlocutor and in the proper cultural context. Hopefully, one day, we'll see a set of "contextually meaningless insult reel" outtakes on Netflix.

"Hustle" is now available for streaming on Netflix.