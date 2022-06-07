Seth Rogen's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Project Is The Exact Opposite Of Michael Bay's

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have seen a multitude of adapted television series and feature films over the years. Their very first on-screen appearance was in the animated "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" series that ran from 1987 to 1996. This would ultimately spawn three live-action feature films in the 1990s featuring the heroes in a half-shell, including 1990's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," 1991's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze," and 1993's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III." The first live-action incarnations of Michelangelo, Leonardo, Donatello, and Raphael went over relatively well with fans and at the box office (via Box Office Mojo), although critics didn't really approve (via Rotten Tomatoes).

Aside from the short-lived "Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation" series in the late '90s, the early 2000s was full of mostly animated series and film adaptations of the characters. At least, that was until director Michael Bay decided to take a stab at it with 2014's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." However, Bay's sequel, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" would follow in 2016 and miss the mark with audiences and critics alike — scrapping the chance of a third film.

The most recent projects featuring the Ninja Turtles include the animated show "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" on Nickelodeon, and the animated movie, "Batman Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." However, it was announced back in 2021 that Seth Rogen will be the next in line to bring fans a new "TMNT" project (via Deadline).