Here's When We Might See Top Gun 3 According To Paramount Boss Brian Robbins

After three decades of waiting, "Top Gun: Maverick" is flying high with audiences. The sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise classic "Top Gun," "Maverick" sees the return of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise) to the TOPGUN program in order to train a new class of hot-headed young fighter pilots to prepare them for an imposing threat.

The film has smashed box office records left and right following its release over the 2022 Memorial Day weekend. It opened to an earth-shattering $160 million worldwide, making it the highest-opening Memorial Day release in Hollywood history to date (via Box Office Mojo). "Top Gun: Maverick" has only continued to hit it big, earning $90 million on its second weekend. In addition, it had the lowest ever ticket sale drop for a film that debuted at $100 million or more, declining only 29% in its second weekend. Just for context, similarly massive COVID-era blockbusters "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "The Batman," and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" all dropped by at least 50% on their second weekend (via Variety). It doesn't hurt that the film has also been lauded by critics and audiences alike, with a rip-roaring 97% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes.

With the sequel's commercial and critical success confirmed, it seems like it would be a no-brainer for Paramount to get another "Top Gun" film in the works, right? Well, it looks like Paramount has a slightly different attitude right now.