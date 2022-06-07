The Staggering Amount Of Time Netflix Viewers Spent Watching Interceptor's Debut

Netflix has gone all-in on its original film productions. A new Netflix original film comes out on the streaming platform at least once a week. That's a rapid rate of release most other streamers can only hope to achieve, so when it comes to cranking out original content, Netflix is still at the top of the heap.

The latest flick to make the rounds of the streamer is "Interceptor." From executive producer Chris Hemsworth comes a gripping tale with action and intrigue to spare. The movie follows Collins (Elsa Pataky), who has years of military expertise and tactical training, which she must put to good use when former United States military intelligence officer Alexander Kessel (Luke Bracey) sets forth to carry out a dastardly plan.

Hemsworth's involvement, as well as an action-packed trailer, no doubt enticed plenty of viewers to check out the film. In fact, the movie managed to climb to the very top of Netflix's movie ratings for the week ending on June 5, blowing away the rest of the competition.