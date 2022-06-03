How Elsa Pataky Prepared For Her Role In Interceptor - Exclusive

In Netflix's "Interceptor," former "Fast & Furious" star Elsa Pataky plays the only woman standing in between a nuclear-armed terrorist group and the United States of America. Stationed on only one of two so-called "interceptor" stations, JJ Collins (Pataky) leads the fight against a crew of assailants dead set on unleashing nuclear armageddon. After an initial attack on the facility proves fatal to a plethora of on-site personnel, Collins finds herself leading a one-woman army against the aggressors.

Of course, taking on a role like this one meant that the lead actress had to really look the part. Needless to say, realistically taking on a group of attackers is typically going to require some muscle and a fair amount of fighting skills. Fortunately, Pataky has some prior experience in these departments. In real life, Pataky swaps deadly action with terrorists for playful fun with her husband Chris Hemsworth and their three children (via Instagram). However, staying physically fit is certainly not foreign to the 45-year-old star.

She has also spent much of her professional life detailing the different diets and workout routines that she finds work best for her. In March 2019, Pataky graced the cover of Women's Health Magazine, in which she discussed her love for exercise and explained how she incorporates yoga into her fitness regimen. Later that same year, she also published a book titled, "Strong: How to Eat, Move, and Live with Strength and Vitality" (via Amazon). In an Instagram post announcing the project, Pataky wrote, "This is your guidebook on how to live to a balanced and healthy life. My approach is about building strength of body and mind."

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Pataky further explained the specific routine she undertook in order to get in top-tier physical shape and how she prepared herself for loads of fictional combat.